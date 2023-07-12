Olympic champion Semenya says she is ‘elated’ after ruling in testosterone case but has ‘suffered’

Champion runner Caster Semenya says she is “elated” at the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights in her favor in her legal battle against track and field rules that force her to suppress her natural testosterone to compete. But while Tuesday’s ruling found that the two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters had been discriminated against over the rules, the human rights court didn’t strike down the regulations. That means no immediate return to the track for the 32-year-old South African. But Semenya says in a statement “this is only the beginning” and the decision will be important “in throwing doubt on the future of all similar rules.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.