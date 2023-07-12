Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka both make their way back into the Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A spot in the Wimbledon semifinals was as good as guaranteed from where Ons Jabeur was sitting on Centre Court. The sixth-seeded Tunisian walked into the main stadium at the All England Club to play Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year’s final. Jabeur lost that time but not this time. And she joked it was possibly thanks to the seating arrangements. Jabeur says when they entered the court “I made sure I changed seats … I went for the other seat that she won (from) last year.” Jabeur won 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 and will next face Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday. The second-seeded Belarusian beat Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

