Patrick Mahomes is more focused on improving and winning more Super Bowls than his legacy
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Patrick Mahomes already is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and AP NFL MVP before turning 28, compiling an impressive Hall of Fame-worthy resume in only six seasons. If any player is ever going to challenge Tom Brady for greatest-of-all-time status, Mahomes has the best chance. Like Brady and other superstar athletes, Mahomes still works to improve, aiming to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl contention. Mahomes told the AP Pro Football Podcast he thinks about his legacy but is more focused on improving and getting better. The Chiefs are seeking to become the first repeat Super Bowl champs since Brady’s Patriots in 2003-04.