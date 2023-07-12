Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions. Real Salt Lake (9-7-7) is just the third team in league history with a double-digit unbeaten run on the road and the first since the Portland Timbers had an 11-match run spanning the 2012-13 seasons. Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell scored to give Sporting KC (6-10-8) a 2-0 halftime lead. Musovski got RSL on the scoreboard in the first minute of the second half and Julio scored the equalizer unassisted in the 72nd minute.