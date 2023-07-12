Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie lead Fire to 3-0 romp over Montreal
CHICAGO (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie both had a goal and an assist in the first half to power the Chicago Fire to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal. Chicago (7-7-8) struck quickly when Brian Gutiérrez used a pass from 19-year-old Georgios Koutsias in the 9th minute to score his first goal of the season. Haile-Selassie and Shaqiri set each other’s goals up. Haile-Selassie’s fourth netter this season came two minutes after Gutiérrez scored. Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 34th minute to give the Fire a 3-0 lead at halftime. Chicago snapped a four-match losing streak to Montreal (8-12-2) with its first multi-goal margin of victory this season. Chris Brady saved four shots to earn the clean sheet for the Fire. Jonathan Sirois totaled two saves for Montreal.