Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight went to a Blink-182 concert, made some sushi with teammates and got to see some familiar faces and meet new people as well. Sounds like vacation, but they were also big steps toward getting him back to the NHL. Knight has been on the ice this week at a development camp with the Panthers. It’s the first time he’s been around the team since entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February. He wasn’t with the Panthers for the remainder of the season, including their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

