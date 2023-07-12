Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan are among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two-time winning Super Bowl coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan and team owners Robert Kraft and Virginia McCaskey are among the 60 semifinalists for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The semifinalists were announced Wednesday. They include 31 players and 29 coaches or contributors. None of the 31 players appears to be a lock for induction. Coughlin led the New York Giants to Super Bowl victories after the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Shanahan led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back titles after the 1997 and ’98 seasons.

