Vela, Biuk spark late surge as LAFC blanks St Louis City 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela and Stipe Biuk scored goals 10 minutes apart late in the second half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City. LAFC (10-6-6) has never lost to an expansion team, winning all seven contests by a combined 16-1 score. Defending champions are now 10-4-5 against expansion teams since 2010. Two of the four wins by an expansion team over the reigning champs came last season when Charlotte FC swept New York City FC. Neither team scored until Vela took a pass from José Cifuentes in the 72nd minute and scored his seventh goal of the season. Biuk added his second goal of the campaign, using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to push the lead to 2-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.