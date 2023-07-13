Ben An opens with 61 at Scottish Open with hope for more links golf

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Byeong “Ben” Hun An doesn’t have a spot in the British Open next week. He might get one if he keeps playing like he did in the Scottish Open. An made four straight birdies early and closed with his ninth birdie of the day. It adds to a 61 and gives him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley. The leading three players in the Scottish Open who aren’t already exempt earn a spot next week at Royal Liverpool. Rory McIlroy is among those at 64. He has never finished in the top 10 at the Scottish Open.

