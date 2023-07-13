Big 12 brings Malzahn and Holgorsen back into Power Five as part of league’s four new teams

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The only new coaches in the Big 12 are the coaches of the conference’s four new teams. Gus Malzahn is back in a Power Five league with UCF getting ready to play in the Big 12. Houston’s Dana Holgorsen is leading a team into the league for the second time. He was West Virginia’s coach when it joined the Big 12 in 2012. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is taking his alma mater out of its football independence. Scott Sattefield’s first season with Cincinnati for its Big 12 debut comes after his four seasons in the AAC as Louisville’s coach.

