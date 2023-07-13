Big 12 Notebook: Kansas State defending champ while West Virginia picked at bottom
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion even though it was TCU that went to the national title game last season. The Wildcats beat then-undefeated TCU in overtime in the Big 12 championship game. K-State coach Chris Klieman says that was a big win that let his players know they are doing things the right way. He spoke at the league’s media days on the same field where they won the title seven months ago. West Virginia is picked last in the 14-team league. Coach Neal Brown says they won’t finish there.