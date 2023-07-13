Boonchant holes out for eagle on her second shot of the round, shares the lead in the Dana Open

Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on No. 10 on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open. Boonchant also had seven birdies and two bogeys at Highland Meadows. The 24-year-old Thai player is winless on the LPGA Tour after helping Duke take the 2019 NCAA title. She missed the cut last week in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Grant had a bogey-free round, opening with six straight pars on the back nine. Also winless on the tour, the 24-year-old Swede birdied Nos. 16-18 and 2, 6, 8 and 9. She played at Arizona State.

