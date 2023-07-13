Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026. Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with Milan. The club also has the option for a further season. The 24-year-old Pulisic has struggled with injuries and never fully lived up to expectations at Chelsea. He has left the London club with a year left on his contract. The midfielder-forward is set to become the third American to play for the Rossoneri after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.

