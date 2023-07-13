Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule. MLB released its 2024 schedule, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement. All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea. The Athletics host Cleveland in what could be their last opener in Oakland before an expected move to Las Vegas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.