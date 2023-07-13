England soccer player Dele Alli was in rehab for 6 weeks after sleeping-pill addiction

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Dele Alli spent six weeks in rehab in the United States in a bid to deal with mental-health problems stemming from a traumatic childhood and after getting addicted to sleeping pills. Alli was one of English soccer’s biggest talents. He was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 after a period when he was a star of Mauricio Pochettino’s young Tottenham side that nearly won the Premier League. The 27-year-old midfielder’s career has derailed in recent years. He said in an interview with former England defender Gary Neville that he came close to retiring three years ago.

