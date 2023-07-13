Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m. Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages. Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

