Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn. The school announced Thursday that Cardoza and current UConn video coordinator Ben Kantor will be added as coaches under NCAA legislation that went into effect July 1. It allows the addition of two new assistants to college basketball programs. Cardoza had previously served as an assistant at UConn from 1994-2008, helping lead the Huskies to five national titles. She was Temple’s coach for 14 years before being fired in 2022. Cardoza compiled a record of 230–163, with seven 20-win seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances. Kantor has been on UConn’s staff since 2015 as a video coordinator.

