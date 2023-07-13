Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
ATLANTA (AP) — A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the crash while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration. Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy despite having two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets.