Germany’s competition authority OKs 50-plus-1 rule limiting outside takeovers of soccer clubs

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer’s 50-plus-1 rule designed to prevent the outside takeover of clubs has been given the all-clear and strengthened by the country’s federal competition authority. The Federal Cartel Office says the German soccer league’s commitment to maintaining the rule will be declared binding because of its commitment to remove the “possibility to grant benefactor exemptions.” The rule states that members of a club need to retain a majority of voting rights, which in theory prevents outside investors from taking over. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim were already given exemptions and can continue as before, albeit under stricter conditions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.