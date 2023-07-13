Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada extended roster for FIBA World Cup

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster. Canada Basketball unveiled the lineup on Thursday night ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Murray will be joined by several other NBAers on Canada’s team, including All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks were also named to the roster. The World Cup is scheduled Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

