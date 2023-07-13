Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $24 million per year behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets.

