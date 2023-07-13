Just 5% of women’s players at Wimbledon have a female coach. The tennis tour wants to change that

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Only six of the 128 women entered in singles at Wimbledon work with a female coach. That is indicative of a wider trend in tennis: 13 of the women ranked in the Top 200 have a female coach. Billie Jean King and others think that lack of gender equity reflects the same sort of entrenched bias that has prevented women from advancing in other fields. The head of the WTA women’s professional tennis tour says he would like to see an equal number of male and female coaches. The WTA started a program to pair women who are in lower levels of coaching and aspire to reach the tour with coaching veterans.

