Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has been arrested on a felony weapons charge in Los Angeles. Online court records show the 24-year-old Haney was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date has been set. Bill Haney is the boxer’s father, trainer and manager. He tells ESPN that his son was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop. The elder Haney called the charge a misunderstanding. Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas.

