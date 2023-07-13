March Madness expansion discussed by NCAA committee but no deal imminent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams. Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams. There are many in the sport who believe the 68-team field and three weekends of play are ideal. In 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year extension of its TV deal worth $8.8 billion and running through 2032.

