Men and women to receive equal prize money at cricket’s biggest events

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Men’s and women’s teams will receive equal prize money at cricket’s biggest tournaments with immediate effect. The decision was taken at the International Cricket Council annual conference. It fulfils well in advance the organization’s commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030. ICC chair Greg Barclay has heralded the announcement as a “significant moment in the history of our sport.” Teams will receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events such as the 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups as well as the same amount for winning a match at those tournaments.

