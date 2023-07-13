New York Islanders promote Rick Kowalsky to head coach at Bridgeport of AHL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders promoted Rick Kowalsky to head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. The Islanders announced the promotion on Thursday, days after Brent Thompson left to join the Anaheim Ducks’ coaching staff. Kowalsky had served as Bridgeport’s assistant coach the past two seasons. Before joining the Islanders’ organization, he spent three seasons as a member of the New Jersey Devils coaching staff from 2018-21.

