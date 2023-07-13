Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris. Douglas announced on her Instagram page that she is back in training. The announcement comes a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. There is no timetable for when the 27-year-old Douglas could return to competition. She is joining a crowded field for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, a group that includes 2016 all-around champion Simone Biles and 2020 all-around champion Suni Lee.

