Padel, a rapidly growing racket game, has designs on becoming an Olympic sport
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
ROME (AP) — Padel is the fastest growing racket sport in the world among amateurs and it’s also making big strides at the professional level. International Padel Federation president Luigi Carraro says padel has “all of the necessary characteristics to become an Olympic sport.” There’s record prize money of nearly $1 million at this week’s tournament in Rome. And it had a successful debut at the European Games with matches played before enthusiastic crowds in Krakow’s central square last month.