SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday. The 58-year-old Sankey is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015. As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball.

