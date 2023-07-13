Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game

GENEVA (AP) — Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has published analysis of its members’ workload during the 32 teams’ road to the Women’s World Cup that kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand. It noted: A risk of overloading players in Europe. Too few competitive games in other parts of the world. Professionalizing domestic leagues too slowly. A key takeaway suggested European teams and players with clubs in Europe will be the best prepared to succeed. The first Women’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams has Haiti, Morocco, Panama and Philippines among teams making their debut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.