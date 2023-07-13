Ukrainian player hopes Wimbledon mixed doubles title provides boost at home

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Lyudmyla Kichenok hopes her Wimbledon mixed doubles title gives a boost to her fellow Ukrainians. Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final. Kichenok says “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.” The seventh-seeded pair won the title on Centre Court shortly after Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina lost her singles semifinal to Marketa Vondrousova.

