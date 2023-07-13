Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Ukrainian player hopes Wimbledon mixed doubles title provides boost at home

KTVZ
By
Published 1:21 PM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Lyudmyla Kichenok hopes her Wimbledon mixed doubles title gives a boost to her fellow Ukrainians. Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final. Kichenok says “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.” The seventh-seeded pair won the title on Centre Court shortly after Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina lost her singles semifinal to Marketa Vondrousova.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content