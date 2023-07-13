Women’s tennis tour program provides education, exposure for female coaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Only 13 of the 200 highest-ranked players in women’s tennis work with a female coach. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon would like to see that get closer to half. One way is to encourage more athletes to consider coaching when they retire from playing. Another is to find ways to elevate coaches at lower levels. That’s why the WTA started a Coaching Inclusion Program to provide the kind of access, education and visibility that five aspiring coaches received at the Charleston Open in April and other participants will get at tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati in August. There are plans to expand the program in 2024.

