Adam Frazier homers twice to lift Orioles to 6th straight win, 5-2 over Marlins

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own to lift the Baltimore Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Miami Marlins. In a matchup between two of the first half’s biggest success stories, the Orioles pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. Miami fell to 9 1/2 back of Atlanta in the NL East but remains atop the wild card standings. Frazier drove in four runs and Dean Kremer pitched six strong innings for Baltimore. Sandy Alcantara took the loss.

