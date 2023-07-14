American defender Dest hopes to regain spot with Barcelona after miserable time at AC Milan

After a miserable 2022-23 season, Sergiño Dest hopes to persuade Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández he deserves a spot on the team and in the starting lineup. Unwanted by Xavi at the start of last season, the defender was loaned to AC Milan and appeared in just eight Serie A matches. He didn’t even dress after Jan. 24. Dest is back with Barcelona ahead of a preseason U.S. tour that starts next week as the Blaugrana prepare for their Aug. 13 opener at Getafe.

