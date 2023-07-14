Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas. Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field at Globe Life Field with no outs in the third inning. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it just barely stayed fair. The last brothers to go deep in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves on April 23, 2013.