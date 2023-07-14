Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. thrills crowd in Zimbabwe during ‘Motherland Tour’

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A dusty soccer field in one of Zimbabwe’s oldest Black townships is not really a place where you’d expect to come across the richest boxer of all time. But a crowd enjoyed free entertainment on Thursday at an event held in Mabvuku thanks to a visit by boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. He’s on what he calls the “Motherland Tour.” The 46-year-old hit a punching bag and performed other drills for watching locals. Mayweather earlier briefly addressed reporters and made clear his delight at being in Africa declaring “I’m truly back home!”

