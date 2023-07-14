Corbin Burnes overcomes heat scare to fan 13 in the Brewers’ 1-0 victory over the Reds
By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night. After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning. The game-time temperature was 91 degrees. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings. Devin Williams closed for his 21st save.