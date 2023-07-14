Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win. Adam Duvall, Triston Casas and Yu Chang also went deep to help Boston (49-43) win for the ninth time in 10 and climb six games over .500. Cody Bellinger hit a pair of solo drives. Christopher Morel had three hits and Mike Tauchman doubled in a run on a warm night at Wrigley Field with the ball carrying well.

