Eintracht Frankfurt signs Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin on a five-year contract. Frankfurt’s announcement on Friday will fuel speculation that its star forward Randal Kolo Muani could leave. The 24-year-old Kolo Muani scored 15 Bundesliga goals and set up 16 more in his debut season. He has been linked with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga last season. The club said it had done all it could to try to convince Ngankam to stay. The 22-year-old Ngankam had joined Hertha as a 6-year-old.

