Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at retrial

CHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty at a retrial of one count of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another woman. Mendy broke down in tears as the verdicts were given by the jury foreman following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England. The France international’s contract with City ended on July 1. He was cleared of attempting to rape a woman who was aged 29 at the time at his home in October 2018. He was also found not guilty of the rape of a second woman two years later also at his home address. Mendy had denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

