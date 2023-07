CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA. Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month. Wade, a three-time NBA champion, confirmed on Twitter he was investing in the team.

