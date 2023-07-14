Guardians’ Shane Bieber to miss next start with forearm irritation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue. Manager Terry Francona says the forearm has been bothering Bieber for the past month or so. He says Bieber had an MRI on Friday and will see the Texas Rangers’ orthopedist this weekend while the Guardians are playing at Texas. Bieber is is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 starts. He’s 0-3 in his last five outings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.