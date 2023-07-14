Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Padraig Harrington is not ruling out his chances of playing in another Ryder Cup. The 51-year-old Irishman feels emboldened after his 67-66 start in the Scottish Open that puts him in the mix going into the weekend. Harrington says his performance on the PGA Tour Champions shouldn’t count. It’s what he does against the best. He says he’ll take stock after the Scottish Open and British Open and then talk to European captain Luke Donald to see if he has a chance. If so, Harrington says he’ll abandon the PGA Tour Champions this summer and play the European tour.

