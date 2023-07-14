Heim, Rangers pound Guardians 12-4 after Naylor brothers go deep in same inning for Cleveland

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and the Texas Rangers rallied for a 12-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland got a history-making pair of homers from Bo and Josh Naylor. They became the first brothers in major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot in the third to put the Guardians ahead 4-0. Nathaniel Lowe homered in the fourth as part of a 4-for-4 night. The Rangers scored two runs in that inning, one in the sixth, five in the seventh and four in the eighth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.