Houston’s ‘other’ 1st round draft pick Cam Whitmore has Rockets headed to Summer League playoffs

The Houston Rockets other first-round draft pick, Cam Whitmore, refuses to be overshadowed. Much of the buzz surrounding the Rockets the past few weeks was about the addition of No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson. However, it’s been Whitmore, who fell to the 20th in the NBA draft, who’s been turning heads in the Summer League after Thompson went down with an ankle injury. Whitmore had 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in Thursday night’s win over Golden State. That included three 3-pointers and a handful of emphatic dunks to go along with a Summer League record-tying eight steals as the Rockets improved to 4-0, securing one of four playoff spots. The Summer League semifinals are Sunday with the championship game on Monday in Las Vegas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.