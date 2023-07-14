Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight UFC title after rupturing Achilles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation. Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiří Procházka. Procházka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year. Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.

