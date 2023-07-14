Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack

LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France (AP) — Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski has soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain on the Tour de France and Tadej Pogacar has cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard’s lead in the fight for the yellow jersey. Kwiatkowski was part of an early breakaway and went solo about 11 kilometers from the daunting mountaintop finish. Vingegaard and Pogacar watched each other closely then Pogacar attacked on the last 500 meters of the 17.4-kilometer-long ascent. He crossed the line in third position, four seconds ahead of Vingegaard. Pogacar was awarded a time bonus of four seconds for his third-place finish to cut Vingegaard’s overall lead to just nine seconds. They have two big mountain stages scheduled in the Alps over the weekend before Monday’s second rest day.

