Leipzig signs Belgium forward Loïs Openda from Lens in club-record transfer

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has signed Belgium forward Loïs Openda from French team Lens for the Bundesliga club’s record transfer. Leipzig says the 23-year-old Openda signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 17 shirt. The club is reportedly paying 38 million euros to Lens for the attacker. It’s the largest sum it has paid for any player since it was founded by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull in 2009. Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl says, “The transfer fee did not exceed the limits we had set for ourselves.” Leipzig’s biggest incoming transfer was previously Naby Keïta’s arrival from sister club Red Bull Salzburg for almost 30 million euros in 2016.

