Lucas Glover extends his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10, leads the Barbasol Championship by 2

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in the second round at Keene Trace. Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers. The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.

