Machado, Tatis, Soto and Sánchez slug homers to power Padres past Phillies 8-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish struck out nine in six sharp innings and the San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series. Gary Sánchez also went deep for San Diego, which has won six of seven. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies. The matchup was the first between the teams since Game 5 of the NLCS in October when Bryce Harper’s dramatic, two-run home run in the eighth inning propelled the Phillies to a clinching home victory and berth in the World Series.

